Punjab rolls out EV policy, to provide incentives to one lakh electric vehicles

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government has given the go-ahead to the Punjab Electric Vehicle Policy (2022) on February 3, 2023. The government aims to incentivise the first one lakh electric vehicles registered in the state, which will get an incentive up to Rs 10,000.

The policy will incentivise the first 10,000 electric autorickshaw and e-rickshaw upto Rs 30,000; 5,000 e-car buyers to get upto Rs 30,000 incentive; Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 incentives for the first 5,000 LCVs.

In addition, the government also aims to accelerate the development of electric vehicle infrastructure, job creation, R&D, establish Punjab as a favoured destination for manufacturing of EVs, components and batteries.

This the State believes will also help reduce environmental pollution. It has also waived registration fees and road tax for EV buyers.

The EV policy aims to promote adoption of electric vehicles in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda and Patiala, which contribute over 50 percent of the total vehicles plying in the state.