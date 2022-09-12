BYD delivers over 450 e6 vehicles across India

BYD India, a subsidiary of the global new energy vehicle manufacturer, BYD, has delivered over 450 e6 eMPVs across India.

BYD first launched the e6 model in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, and Kochi. The company has further expanded its India footprint by appointing dealer partners in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata. Recently, BYD India inaugurated its showrooms across five cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Vijayawada and Hyderabad. It also inaugurated a dealership showroom of passenger vehicles at Ernakulam last month.

The All-New e6, the first premium eMPV and the only electric vehicle powered by the blade battery in India comes with a trunk space of 580 litres and is capable of regenerating power from as low as 2 kmph. Equipped with a 71.7 kWh blade battery, the e6 has a WLTC range of 520 km (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415 km on a single charge.

The e6 eMPV also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km, a battery cell warranty of 8 years/500,000 km, and a traction motor warranty of 8 years/150,000 km.

The All-New e6 recently entered the India Book of Records for the maximum distance covered of 2203 km in an electric car by completing the sustainability drive initiative. This six-day drive from Mumbai to Delhi was undertaken to raise awareness for sustainability and EV adoption under the ‘Sustainable Drive for a Sustainable India’.

India plans to invest Rs 26,000 crore in the next five years to provide subsidies for automakers. With the shared goals of zero emissions and sustainable development, BYD will join hands with its partners and dealers to introduce more products to India.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Starting from Kochi, we are getting closer to our target customers and are delighted to inaugurate our first showroom in the country with EVM Southcoast. We hope that our customised products and services will spur and accelerate green initiatives in the region.”

