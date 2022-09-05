Mitsubishi Electric India launches all-new M800V and M80V CNC product range

Mitsubishi Electric India launched the all-new M800V and M80V series computerised numerical controllers (CNCs) with solutions that it claims could revolutionise smart manufacturing in India. Keeping in mind the era of remote access and control post the pandemic, the new M800V and M80V features the industry’s first CNC with built-in wireless LAN that allows working efficiently without any constraints of time and space.

Mitsubishi Electric India offers advanced CNC control systems to take the machining needs of customers to a higher performance level. The company supplies CNC packages and technologies to various market segments and industries.

Mitsubishi Electric India started its CNC manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru in 2017 to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aid industries that want to adopt the latest manufacturing technology.

According to the company, the M800V and M80V series will give a new dimension and advancement to the existing CNC technology and enable smooth operations for the manufacturers. The control functions in the new series help machines do various ‘things’ at high speed and with high accuracy. Tomohiro Yoshida, Director, FAID Division, Mitsubishi Electric India said, “The e-F@ctory concept has been the strength of our factory automation systems and this new product will supplement the e-F@ctory concept with many new features as a standard.”

The features of the new M800V and M80V include:

Improved hardware that is, a dedicated CPU optimised for the new M800V and M80V, improves the fine segment processing capability. High machining program processing capability translates to a shorter cycle time. When compared to the conventional CNC series of products, the number of some control axes has been increased in the new M800V and M80V which enables smooth control of more complex mechanisms.

Through 3D machining simulation, machine interference and machining quality check can be easily done at an early stage to reduce the number of workpieces discarded due to initial trial cutting and defective machining. The power consumption calculation feature enables visualisation of machine power consumption contributing to power savings in the factories.

Enhanced technology in the new M800V and M80V series enables multi-touch features for smarter operations and high accuracy. Keeping in mind the importance of clear visibility of information content on the screen, this new CNC product range comes with screen design and colors that are optimised for readability.

The all-new M800V and M80V series come with Optimum Machine Response-Contour Control (OMR-CC) which reduces the cycle time while maintaining machining accuracy. This enables the machining process to work faster and saves time due to control processing which automatically corrects programmed/actual position errors.

The two-dimensional barcode engraved directly on the workpiece allows automatic selection of programs and tools which helps to implement traceability of workpieces.