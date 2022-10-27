Continental, Urban Circus co-develop detectable jacket for safety of cyclists



Continental has joined forces with the outdoor clothing specialist Urban Circus to develop a detectable jacket that offers cyclists and pedestrians a new dimension of safety on the road.

As the daylight hours shrink, vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians become more difficult to spot by the human eye and vehicles alike. In comparison to conventional high-visibility jackets, the detectable jacket is much better recognisable to the human eye.

It is also more visible to LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and camera sensors of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which constantly monitor the vehicle’s surroundings.

For this solution, the partners have bundled their competencies – Urban Circus its expertise in outdoor clothing that protects against darkness, wind and rain, and Continental its experience with vehicle sensors.

“Our ‘Vision Zero’ – zero fatalities, zero injuries, zero crashes – not only includes automobile users, but also focuses especially on vulnerable road users. With the joint innovation, we are moving one further step closer to making urban traffic safer for VRUs,” Eric Vincelot, Head – Continental Engineering Services (CES), France said.

The special arrangement of fluorescent and reflective inserts in the patented Urban-RPrint technology fabric used for the detectable jacket is detected by on-board cameras and LiDAR systems faster and more reliably.

The size and position of the fabric inserts were chosen so that the sensors can directly detect the silhouette of a cyclist or pedestrian. The system can intervene faster and better, brake or even stop completely.

At the same time, the risk of dazzling the sensors and cameras was minimised. In addition, glass microbead technology increases visibility to the human eye up to 300 meters.

The detectable jacket is wind and waterproof, thus saving also from draughts and heavy rain.