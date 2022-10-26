Hyundai Motor Group breaks ground for new battery facility in Georgia

Hyundai Motor officially broke ground on October 25 for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, along with state and local leaders were present for the ceremony.

The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

The $5.54 billion investment by the company and its affiliate suppliers was announced five months ago and includes plans to produce a diverse range of innovative Hyundai, Genesis and Kia electric vehicles (EVs) and a new battery manufacturing facility.

HMGMA will create more than 8,100 jobs over the next few years as the company aims to establish a stable supply chain for EV batteries and other EV components in the U.S. market. HMGMA’s new smart factory is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.

Approximately $1 billion is anticipated to be invested by non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project in other locations.

Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating its electrification efforts with the global target to sell 3.23 million fully electric vehicles annually by 2030. To realise this goal, the Group plans to establish a global EV production network that will ensure a stable supply of EVs around the globe.

With the additional EV and battery production capabilities in the U.S., the Group aims to maintain its position as one of the top three EV providers in the U.S.

The Group plans to lead the EV market not just in sales, but also in terms of design, technologies, and mobility solutions optimised for the electric mobility era. The investment is in line with the U.S. government’s roadmap to accelerate electrification, as global OEMs are announcing plans to expand their local EV production in the U.S.

Last year, the U.S. government announced a new initiative under which sales of zero-emission vehicles should account for at least half of OEM’s new vehicle sales by 2030.

The new plant will boast a connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realise customer value.

The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—will be optimised utilising AI and data. The manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

The plant will primarily rely on renewable energy sources to power the facility and use emission-reduction technologies to meet the RE100 requirements.