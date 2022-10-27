Charge+Zone partners M&M for EV charging infra

Charge+Zone, an EV Charging Network company and Mahindra & Mahindra announced a partnership to set up a network of EV charging stations for Mahindra’s range of electric SUVs.

By the end of this fiscal, Mahindra’s EV users will have access to the Charge+Zone’s network of 2500+ charging points across 25 cities and 10,000 kms of highways.

As part of the partnership, Charge+Zone and Mahindra will explore the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites, offices, or any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates and group companies.

In addition to this, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, empowering EV users to access the charging network.

Veejay Nakra, President – the automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “ We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon to be launched XUV400 EV.”

Designed to charge electric four-wheelers, these charging stations will be open to the public as well as to the users and partners of Mahindra.

Charge+Zone’s charging stations are rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80-100 percent charge in 20-30 minutes and a full charge in an hour depending on the EV’s battery size.

These chargers also come with additional amenities of food courts, restaurants, hotels, etc as well as with the facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

Charge+Zone has created B2B and B2C networks for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers. Currently, the Vadodara-based company has 800 operational charging stations or 1,600 charging points with each charging station consisting of two charge points.

