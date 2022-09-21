Altigreen launches first dealership in Bengaluru

Altigreen launched the first retail dealership in Bengaluru on September 20. With the launch of this retail dealership, the EV maker is focussing on providing its consumers an enhanced experience, especially to the autorickshaw drivers walking in out of curiosity.

“The concern for the environment has led people to increase their interest in electric vehicles. Not only this, but the cost of fuel can also decrease substantially as all it needs are a few units of electricity. As per reports I was going through recently, the worth of the electric vehicles market would be Rs 475 Billion ( Rs 47,500 crore) by 2025,” Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT-BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Govt of Karnataka said at the inaugural event.

Dr Amitabh Saran, Founder & CEO, Altigreen said “Going forward, we will continue to deliver the EVs best-suited for Indian cargo and passenger mobility needs. Dealer and Channel partners will be the catalyst for market expansion and enable our fast growth journey. We intend to expand to the top 40 cities in the next 6 months.”

The Bengaluru-based company is constantly ramping up its capabilities through innovation and has aggressive expansion plans to widen its pan-India presence and cater to the rising demand.

Altigreen’s on-road electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles are designed for Indian environmental and driving conditions and are 100% Made in India, built with proprietary indigenous technology and local manufacturing.

The company recently announced a partnership to launch the fastest charged three-wheeler while offering over 100 chargers in Bengaluru itself.

In a bid to expand its leadership team, Altigreen appointed Mainak Nandi as National Head of Service and Spares and Vinod Gupta as Head of Quality in May, this year.

