Sonalika Tractors records highest ever monthly overall sales

Sonalika Tractor recorded the highest ever monthly sales of 18,619 tractors and 15 percent market share (est). This robust sales feat includes staggering 26.2 percent growth, thereby beating industry growth (est 18.9 percent).

Sonalika has also recorded the highest ever monthly production of 15,563 tractors. These are customised as per farmer’s region specific requirements and will enable companies to keep pace with the festive season demand.

The company said, this production feat also includes the highest ever daily production of 702 tractors rolled out during the month. Sonalika’s advanced tractors are now trusted by 14 lakh farmers across 140 countries and are globally known for delivering spectacular performance across the fields.

Sonalika Tractors is also delighted to receive an overwhelming response for its hiring spree announced in July’22 to on-board ITI students.

Out of the total fresh recruits targeted, well over 2,000 students have already joined Sonalika channel partner workforce at Pan India level.

The company believes that their magnificent talent level is steering India towards a vibrant tomorrow and will certainly support the company in scaling up its reach across villages.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “We are excited to have clocked highest ever monthly sales of 18,619 tractors with 15 percent market share (est.) and have grown by 26.2 percent, thereby beating industry growth (est 18.9 percent). Moreover, we also ramped up to record highest ever production of 15,563 tractors to meet festive demand.”

He further added, “Alongside, our unique initiative of hiring ITI students has also seen an aggressive response at Pan-India level as already 2,000+ students have been on-boarded across Sonalika channel partner workforce.”

“Sonalika Heavy Duty Dhamaka” – the company’s most awaited offer for festive season is live at Sonalika’s Pan India dealerships and farmers across the nation are taking advantage of this unmatched opportunity.

Farmers can now also reach out to their nearest Sonalika dealership and get benefits from Sonalika Heavy Duty Dhamaka campaign.