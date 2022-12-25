Sonalika to display tractor prices on its website

Sonalika Tractors, one of the country’s leading tractor manufacturer and exporter has taken the first-of-its-kind initiative in the domestic market of showcasing the price of the vehicle on its website.

The company says the move is to bring in more transparency on the tractor prices – the biggest challenge faced by farmers. With this initiative, Sonalika claims it has become the first player in the tractor industry to take such a quantum leap in addressing farmer’s critical requirements.

According to the OEM price transparency in the tractor industry has been the huge dilemma faced by farmers for decades now.

Raman Mittal, Joint MD, Sonalika Tractors, said, “Farmers today are progressive and remain well informed, thanks to rapidly growing digitalisation. Prices play a crucial role in simplifying decision matrix for a tractor purchase but for ages, transparency on prices has remained one among the few challenges in tractor industry.”

“We are excited to open the prices of our tractor range on our official website, thereby extending festive cheers for the entire farming community in FY 2023. The move is unparalleled in the Indian tractor industry and will bring in more transparency in the tractor purchase process. It will subsequently bring in trust and peace of mind for farmers and support them in selecting the right model as per their requirements,” Mittal concluded.