Sonalika Strengthens Its Lead Position As Largest Exporter Of Tractors In April-Jan 2022

Sonalika, the tractor manufacturer, has become a leading tractor brand in various countries such as Algeria, Bangladesh & Myanmar, Nepal etc. In Europe, Sonalika has reached into the league of top 3 tractor brands in Germany, France, Portugal, Finland, Iceland and Hungary in the addressable segment.

Cumulatively, Sonalika has exported 28,722 tractors in Apr’21-Jan’22 period against 17,938 tractors exported last year during the same period and registered a 60.1% YTD growth in FY’22. In January’22, Sonalika has exported 3,022 tractors and registered 50.8% growth against last year export of 2,004 tractors exported in Jan’21.

As per TMA Jan’22, Sonalika holds a 26.9% export market share which stands nearly double over its nearest no. 2 positioned competition brand. Sonalika’s offers a wide range of options for farmers to choose tractors as per their requirements.

Sharing his thoughts on the unmatched performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika stated, “Be it India or international markets, we thank every farmer for their trust in our technologically advanced farm mechanization solutions. Consistency in the performance has become the DNA of our team as we have clocked 60.1% YTD growth in exports to reach 28,722 tractor sales in 10 months of FY’22 (Apr’21-Jan’22).”

He added, “We stand proudly among top 2 brands in many potential markets despite the bleak times and in a year of many variables. We feel delighted to share that we have been consistently extending our lead as the No. 1 tractor export brand from India with a dominant market share of 26.9% (YTD Jan’22) in the competitive global markets. Sonalika remains committed to the ‘Make-in-India’ vision, manufacturing the whole range of agricultural machinery that are setting new standards and be an inspiration to the global community.”