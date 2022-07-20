Sonalika ITL to hire over 3,000 youth from ITIs

Punjab-headquartered tractor maker Sonalika ITL has announced its plan to expand its workforce and hire over 3,000 youth. The company will rope in graduates from state level ITI and other similar institutes.

The hiring spree will enable the company to strengthen its existing dealer workforce. In its bid to coverage its coverage in rural areas. Sonalika ITL says it has recovered over 1 lakh tractor sales for 5 successive years between FY 20188 and FY 2022. Earlier this year, the company registered its highest ever Q1 sales with 39,274 units sold in FY 2023.

At present, the Hoshiarpur-based company exports to over 130 countries and is amongst the top three tractor manufacturers in India.

The announcement the company says is part of its aim to expand its workforce across the country and continue supporting farmers while driving farm mechanisation growth.

Raman Mittal, Joint MD, International Tractors said, “India is full of talented youth that graduates from state level institutes such as ITI as well as other polytechnics, thereby bringing in fresh talent every year. Such individuals are dynamic and full of innovative ideas as well as carry readiness to implement their technical know-how in attaining business excellence. We at ITL have always believed in keeping famers at the core of any new development and our workforce remains committed to bring prosperity to the entire farming community. We are fully certain that our ambitious hiring spree of 3,000 new talented young minds across Pan India will complement our existing talent pool as we further expedite our journey towards our mission.”