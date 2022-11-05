Sonalika delivers 20,000 tractors in October 2022: Highest-ever figures

Punjab-based tractor manufacturer, Sonalika, has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The company delivered 20,000 tractors in India last month, recoding its highest-ever monthly sales figures yet. According to Sonalika, it achieved a 16 percent billing growth which is almost double the estimated 7 percent industry growth.

Sonalika Tractors extended a wide range of consumer offers under its popular ‘Heavy duty Dhamaka’ campaign during the festive season which helped in boosting its sales. The company says that market sentiments in the tractor industry gained momentum from the Navratri and remained positive in October, especially during its run-up to Diwali last month.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “We feel very proud to have created yet another milestone this October with our ever-highest deliveries of 20,000 tractors with 16% billing growth more than double the est. 7% industry growth. Such a performance is really special for us as we planned for a target and we achieved it 100%.”

He further added, “Every team member across verticals put in their best foot forward for an extraordinary drive till the very last day. Our strategies and business realignment initiatives have resulted in a magnificent festive season for us in FY’23. We shall continue to launch new exciting products that will exponentially increase farmer’s productivity and income for years to come.”