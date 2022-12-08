Sonalika achieves its fastest 1 lakh tractor sales in 8 months of FY2023

Sonalika Tractors (Sonalika) one of the leading tractor manufacturers in the country has sailed past its fastest ever 1 lakh cumulative tractor sales in the first 8 months of FY 2023.

This includes a vivid 11.2% year-to-date growth recorded during Apr-Nov 2022, thereby exceeding the estimated 8.8% YTD industry growth during the period. The company says it has for the last 6 years (FY2018-FY2023) sold more than 1 lakh tractor yearly sales. It was in FY2018 the company achieved the milestone for selling more than a lakh tractor.

Sonalika credits its team’s meticulous planning and customised product portfolio to help improvise the records further in current financial year.

Raman Mittal, Joint MD, International Tractors said, “From aiming at 50,000 tractor sales at one time, to clock 1 lakh tractor sales consistently for last 6 years advocates that we have been delivering on our promises throughout our journey in India – the world’s largest tractor market – as well as across the world.”

“Farmers have been now steadily accepting that farm mechanisation is the way forward towards higher productivity and consistent income in existing agri ecosystem. Subsequently, product upgrades today are not limited to festive season only and there has been a considerable decrease in product replacement cycle as well,” he added.