Sona Comstar crosses 350 million gears production milestone

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), one of the leading global providers of automotive technology solutions, has achieved the production milestone of 350 million gears since its inception.

The company started production of the precision forged differential gears at its plant in Gurgaon, Haryana, in 1999 and in 2005 expanded the production at its plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

It currently claims to serve 7 of the world’s top-10 passenger vehicle manufacturers, three of the world’s top-10 commercial vehicle manufacturers, 7 of the world’s top-10 tractor makers, 5 of the world’s top-15 electric vehicle makers and 4 of the top-15 Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturers.

As per Ricardo’s estimates, Sona Comstar’s global market share of differential gears increased to 7.2 percent in 2022 from 5 percent in 2020. The company says it continues to dominate the Indian market for differential gears with a 60‑90 percent market share across vehicle categories.

The tier 1 supplier says it crossed the production milestone of 150 million gears in 2015 and achieved the 250 million mark in 2020. The next 100 million gears production milestone was achieved in three years, reflecting the company’s strong growth.

V. Vikram Verma, CEO, Sona Comstar’s Driveline business, said, ” I congratulate my team on achieving this milestone of 350 million gears production and thank our customers for their continued trust in our products. This is a great milestone in our journey to become one of the world’s most respected and valuable auto technology companies. Engineering excellence and innovation are at our company’s core, and we always strive to innovate and solve complex engineering problems for our customers worldwide.”