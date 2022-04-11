Solis Yanmar Tractors Sells 13,000 Units In Two Years

Solis Yanmar, the tractor manufacturer who started sales two years ago in India, has achieved the 13,000 sales milestone in India, just two years after its Indian market debut. Since its inception, the brand of International Tractors Ltd. has continued to capitalise on 100 years of Japanese technology to remain 100 years ahead and has been expanding its dominance in the agriculture markets.

As a quick recap, Solis Yanmar launched the YM3 tractor range in India, followed by Solis Hybrid – India’s first hybrid tractor, and has expanded its network to over 250 dealerships across India since its debut.

Speaking on the new milestone achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Solis Yanmar, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to share that all our hard work over the last few years built a strong platform for us to achieve the historical milestone of 13,000th tractor roll out in just two years of Indian market presence. Our joint venture with Yanmar continues to be fruitful and we are well-positioned to capitalise on the 100 years heritage of Japanese technology and will keep innovating for 100 years ahead.”



We truly feel that ‘Duniya hai humari, Ab hai India ki baari’ as the drive across the country to offer best-in-class products and services is aligned and we have already set out a strategic direction against which the results have started showing. As the new financial year unfurls, with our strong No. 1 position across 7 European counties and Global 4WD tractor range, we are fully geared up to assure ‘Future is Now’ for the Indian farmers.”