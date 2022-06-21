Solis Yanmar to launch 3 tractors in Turkey

Solis Yanmar, part of the International Tractors, is looking to expand its market presence globally by launching three new tractor models in the ‘up to 30 HP segment’ in Turkey. The company recently unveiled the Solis 75 HP CRDi tractor in the Izmir and Konya National fairs held in February and March 2022, respectively.

According to the Solis Yanmar, Turkey is a leading market for tractors with 70,000 unit sales annually. It currently sells 10 models and over 20 variants in the under 100 HP segment. Solis entered into a strategic partnership with Yanmar Turkey Makine in 2017 to set up an assembly plant and tractor distribution operations in Izmir, Turkey. The facility can produce 3,000 units annually.

At present, the company has over 50 dealerships and around 100 sales points across the country. Solis Yanmar also has over 200 dedicated service centres linked to these dealers.

Raman Mittal, Joint MD, Solis Yanmar, said, “The Turkish market has a huge demand for tractors between 30-90 HP making our Solis 50 and Solis 90 to be the star products for us. Our S26 model has an 88 per cent market share in the calendar year of 2021 and overall we have captured an 8 per cent market share in Turkey. We are now expanding our compact tractor range in up to 30 HP with the launch of 3 new models with Japanese technologies to address the niche segment and take the Turkish tractor market.”