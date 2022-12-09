SolarBotanic Trees announces prototype contract with Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre 

SolarBotanic Trees is working with the AMRC to develop a field prototype for the sustainable power generation system. The project aims to build the prototype as the company moves towards full scale commercial production.

SolarBotanic Trees is Initially aimed at the rapid electric vehicle charging market for homes, businesses and commercial car parks, where solar power can be captured and stored for charging points.

The trees are designed for sensitive locations and have a dome made up of nano photovoltaic (PV) ‘leaves’, can harness enough solar energy to power individual homes, and charge electric vehicles.

Chris Shelley, CEO of SolarBotanic Trees, said “With the AMRC bringing its design and prototyping expertise to the table it will help us accelerate commercialisation. The team at the AMRC is a great partner for SolarBotanic Trees to deliver the prototype at speed using its world-class facilities and talent which will enable us to rapidly move to commercial production in the near future.”

The AMRC, part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult network of research centres, is providing the product development and design support to help build a functional prototype for testing.

John Spencer, senior project manager at the AMRC said: “We are delighted to be working with the fantastic team at SolarBotanic Trees on the development of its energy-generating solar tree.”

Spencer added, “The business has a great product which will play an important role in developing the infrastructure necessary to support the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), a core part of the UK government’s net zero strategy.”

The company said its vision is to create carbon-reducing technologies that aligns with the AMRC’s drive to support the high-value manufacturing sector on the journey to net zero.