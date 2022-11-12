Software is the fifth wheel in the car says Elektrobit CEO, Maria Anhalt

Modern cars have a lot of technology infused in them and many have welcomed this as it makes life easier. Carmakers such as MG, Hyundai, and others offer not just smartphone connectivity, but a host of other features such as the ability to start the car remotely, turn on the climate control, and even reserve parking spots.

While this may seem exciting to an end user, a lot is happening to implement these in cars. The key to offering such immersive experiences to customers is the software various applications work on.

One such company is Elektrobit, a company that offers connected software products for over 35 years globally. The company has worked with renowned automotive brands such as BMW, Volkswagen, Ford, and Volvo amongst others. Elektrobit is also working with Indian OEMs in the four and two-wheeler spaces.

Speaking to Express Mobility, Maria Anhalt, CEO, Elektrobit says, “We serve the traditional carmakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, etc, while also serving the ‘Mavericks’, the newcomers such as Tesla and other electric mobility startups. There is also a third segment we serve, hi-tech companies such as Sony.”

The CEO says that since the global automotive industry is rich, tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, and other technology companies want to explore it. “However, when it comes to serving traditional carmakers, Mavericks, and hi-tech companies, Elektrobit has the capabilities.”

With a background in technology, Anhalt entered the automotive industry four years ago and says she was attracted to this space with the revolution happening in the industry. “Software is the fifth wheel in the car and many are looking to explore the capabilities of software-driven technology in vehicles,” says Anhalt.

The approach, however, to different carmakers varies. Traditional carmakers, for example, have a hardware background, and a lot of things get re-implemented again. “With such carmakers, we know how to make our software automotive grade, get the necessary certifications, and make it work for them. We have continuous integration, continuous delivery, and this leads some carmakers to approach us to know how to integrate services jointly,” says the CEO.

Elektrobit also offers consultancy services to carmakers and as Anhalt recalls, “We worked with Daimler a few years ago and helped them productise the ADAS system from advanced engineering to production.”

“In the case of startups, they have a window of opportunity and if they want to be successful, they need to place something in the market. Since they do not have the legacy of traditional carmakers, they do not have to migrate anything and this helps with faster implementation. They already have the software-defined vehicle mindset, so with the limited amount of time available, they will readily grasp the available technology,” adds Anhalt.

One of the biggest advantages for the software company is its connection with another tech giant in the global automotive space — Continental. Elektrobit was acquired by the German tier 1 supplier in 2015, however, it operates as a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary.

Elektrobit is already working with two major Indian two-wheeler OEMs who have recently entered the electric two-wheeler space with its software to offer OTA updates. Apart from the two, the company is also working with an electric two-wheeler startup that has gained a positive reputation in India. In the four-wheeler space, Elektrobit is working with renowned OEMs to offer its software, which will soon be launched in India.