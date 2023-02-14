Skoda-VW India increases its solar rooftop capacity 

In line with Volkswagen Group’s global ‘goTOzero’ mission, Skoda India inaugurated a 18.5 MW solar-power rooftop at its Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Besides reducing its dependence on non-renewable energy, this move aims to help meet the Group’s global target of carbon neutrality at all its sites by 2030. With this augmentation in solar power, the Group’s Chakan facility claims to produce 26.6 million kWh of energy annually.

India targets net zero emissions by 2070 and plans to meet 50 percent of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030

With a maximum output of 18.5 megawatts, the solar-power rooftop installation will generate a total of 26.6 million kWh of energy per year, covering up to 30 percent of the Chakan Plant’s annual electricity requirements and thus offset CO2 emissions resulting from car production at the site by more than 28 percent per year.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said “As India sets its sights on a greener future, with renewable energy and reduced carbon emissions at the forefront, we are proud to play our part in this transition. The inauguration of one of the automotive industry’s largest solar-power rooftop at our Pune plant is a testament to the Volkswagen Group’s commitment to ‘goTOzero’ and our efforts towards a carbon-neutral future. After this expansion, the solar-power rooftop will cover up to 30 percent of the plant’s total energy consumption. This milestone, comes close on the heels of our Aurangabad facility switching to 100 percent Green Energy late last year. These initiatives are in continuation of our holistic approach towards decarbonisation, resource efficiency and sustainable production.”

As part of the ‘goTOzero’ mission, the Volkswagen Group intends to be net carbon neutral by 2050. The group is consistently focused on its carbon-neutrality goals across the entire global supply chain and product life cycle, including the expansion of renewable energies on an industrial scale. Recently, the group in India announced 100 percent green energy certification for the Aurangabad facility well in advance of the target date. In addition to consistently improving its carbon footprint, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is focusing on sustainable development, the conservation of resources, and efficient cost optimization.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is already certified as a zero waste-to-landfill and net water-positive operation. The company has received a gold standard rating by DQS India in its water conservation efforts both within the manufacturing facilities in Aurangabad and Pune and beyond the fence.