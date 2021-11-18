Skoda debuts second model in its India 2.0 project, the Slavia mid-size sedan

Skoda Slavia makes its debut. The Skoda Slavia is the Rapid's replacement in India and will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines. The Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India when launched.

November 18, 2021 8:58 PM
new skoda slavia

The much-talked-about Skoda Slavia makes it Debut, marking Skoda’s next stage in the India 2.0 project. The Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan is the second India-specific model after the Kushaq SUV. The new Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – an MQB variant specially adapted by Skoda for India.

In terms of dimensions, the new Skoda Slavia measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height, making it the widest car in the segment. The Slavia also gets a wheelbase measuring 2,651 mm. Moreover, the Salvia offers a boot space of 521-litres. The new Skoda Slavia comes with LED headlights, two-tone alloy wheels, and a new metallic Crystal Blue and Tornado Red paintwork.

Inside, the Slavia gets a 10-inch infotainment system with SmartLink technology and smartphone connectivity, circular air vents, touch-control climatronic with air care, ventilated leather seats, and more. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and cruise control amongst others.

Coming to the engine specifications, the new Skoda Slavia will be on offer with two petrol engines to choose from. The first is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter. The other engine on offer will be a 1.5-litre TSI unit capable of 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful car in the segment. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

