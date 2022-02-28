Skoda Slavia launched in India for INR 10.69 lakh onwards. The Skoda Slavia comes with a 1.0-litre TSI engine with an optional automatic gearbox.

After what seems to be a long wait, Skoda launches the Slavia mid-size sedan in India for INR 10.69 lakh onwards. The new Skoda Slavia is available with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, and the new mid-size sedan is available in four variants, with two gearbox options.

All prices are ex-showroom

The new Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform like the KUSHAQ SUV that was launched last year. Measuring 1752 mm, the Skoda Slavia is the widest car in its segment, while also being the tallest, measuring 1507 mm. With a wheelbase of 2651 mm, the Slavia has the longest wheelbase in its class.

Inside, the new Skoda Slavia features circular AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech, and also features a fully digital cockpit that can be customised. Other features include rear AC vents and charging ports.

Speaking on the launch, Zac Hollis, the Brand Director for Skoda Auto India, said, “We are offering incredible value to our customers with the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI. This premium mid-size sedan has received outstanding feedback for its design since we have showcased the car. Over that, it is powered by an advanced, efficient engine which leads to power and torque.”

He added, “The SLAVIA 1.0 TSI is not only about remarkable value on the price chart. We have also engineered this sedan with a sharp focus on the cost of ownership and maintenance. It makes the SLAVIA a complete product that shines not just in the showroom or the road, but also as an overall ownership experience. Along with KUSHAQ, the all-new SLAVIA will be a volume driver for us, as we look at significantly growing the Skoda brand in India.”

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Differential System, Multi Collision Brake, tyre pressure monitoring, hill hold, auto headlamps, cruise control, ISOFIX seat anchors, and an automatic brake cleaning facility amongst others.

Powering the new Skoda Slavia is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI engine that makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, with the help of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Skoda claims that the Slavia will accelerate to 100 km/h from a standstill in 10.07 seconds while returning a mileage of 19.4 km/l.

The Slavia will be available in a choice of five colours, namely, Crystal Blue, the Tornado Red exclusive to India, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Carbon Steel.