Skoda Plans To Expand To 15 Cities In North India In 2022

Skoda Auto India is expanding its market presence in northern India. This has resulted in an increase of customer touchpoints from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022 across north India, which translates to a growth of 104% in this market over the last two years.

In addition, Skoda Auto India has expanded its base in urban centres in northern India by 127%, growing from 15 cities in 2019 to 34 in 2022. Also, the carmaker is looking to expand to 15 cities in North India by the year-end.



The growth in the region is part of Skoda’s 2.0 strategy of not only introducing new platforms and product lines but also increasing accessibility via increased customer touchpoints. This rapid expansion of the dealer network in the north has resulted in a sales growth of 173% across the region.



The carmaker is now fully equipped with facilities and centres to cater to customers in Solan, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Kota, among others. In the coming months, the carmaker will be entering Amritsar, Moradabad, Varanasi and Roorkee.

As per a statement by Skoda, “These new touchpoints meet the strictest quality standards and adhere to a uniform Skoda Auto-imbibed theme of signature architecture, functional interiors, digital elements and rationalised business processes to enhance the overall customer experience. The architectural concept of the dealership design reflects SKoda’s “Simply Clever with a Human Touch” slogan in line with the India 2.0 project.”



Commenting on the growth in customer touchpoints in the north region, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. After our expansion in the south and west, it was only natural that north India also joins in our growth story.”

He added, “While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning and expect a lot more from us in the coming months. The ultimate goal of Skoda Auto India is to provide the best service and ensure customer satisfaction. This expansion of our customer touchpoints is part of that endeavour to get even closer to our customers and fans.”



Skoda recently launched the Slavia sedan, the second product under Skoda Auto’s India 2.0 Project based on the made-for-India MQB A0 IN platform. The year 2021 was a year of growth for Skoda Auto India that saw the company register a 130% rise in sales with the Kushaq SUV driving 60% of this number.

The goal for 2022 is to more than double the overall sales for the car manufacturer. Skoda India has revitalised the stagnant sedan segment in India with the Slavia. With this new sedan, the company is targeting to be among the top-2 in the premium mid-size sedan segment.