Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

Skoda Auto India has today launched the new Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. It is based on the top-spec Style trim of the SUV and is available with both the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. Prices of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition start at Rs 15.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 19.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

The Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq gets a bunch of cosmetic updates. For starters, the SUV features a blacked-out grille, roof, ORVMs, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. It also gets ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the front fenders and dual-tone Tornado Red & Candy White colours. On the inside, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo gets an all-black theme with red highlights and a new 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Commenting on the launch of the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “With our recent successes and our biggest ever month in India, it was only apt that we celebrated with a badge that embodies the Spirit of Victory at ŠKODA. The Monte Carlo is a car that appeals to the heart, to one willing to go the extra mile for the unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics.”

He further added, “The Monte Carlo highlights a discrete sense of style. It is homage to the fact that you are driving a name soaked in pedigree and legacy of rally sport, providing a thrilling experience.” The new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is offered with both the 113 hp 1.0-litre TSI and 148 hp 1.5-litre TSI motors. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DSG.