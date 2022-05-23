Skoda India showrooms get digitised

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is betting big on digitisation and as part of its India 2.0 Project, the company has introduced an all-new, streamlined, uniform showroom experience.

This the carmaker says conforms to a new sense of aesthetic and will enhance customer experience with market-first immersive and interactive technologies that enhances customer engagement with Skoda cars in the metal and virtually. The company sees a new charge for growth as it recently introduced the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia sedan, which are expected to bring in volumes for the company here.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “We have always maintained India 2.0 was not just about cars, but also completely redefining customer experience. While the Slavia and Kushaq are torchbearers of the project’s product line, our new array of revolutionary showrooms are torchbearers of our customer-first approach, helping us on the path of making this the Biggest Year for Skoda Auto in India. These revolutionary showrooms feature never-seen-before interactive and immersive elements ensuring that not only is a Skoda a memorable ownership experience, but a memorable purchase experience too. It completely moves ahead the goalpost when it comes to the experience of shopping, inspecting, testing and buying a car.”

The OEM says it is the first carmaker in the country to introduce a touchscreen Digital Car Information Stand beside each and every car on the showroom floor instead of a static specification sheet on paper. It will in addition from displaying the specifications of the car will allow a customer to scroll through features, specifications, variants and a comparison feature among others enriching customer engagement and interaction.

In addition, there is also a 139.7-centimetres touchscreen ‘interactive table’ in the customer lounge. This allows a customer to virtually interact and immerse themselves in the car, with 360-degree interior and exterior views and the ability to zoom and spin the virtual car. The interactive table aids customers by allowing them to virtually inspect and experience the cars, variants and colour options that may not physically be present on the showroom floor. It lets them fully see, engage and very nearly touch the interiors and exteriors of an array of variants allowing them to compare and choose, making for an informed purchase decision.

New design language

The new line of Skoda Auto India showrooms will take on a warm concept, instead of bland, white walls, the décor will be adorned by a rich wooden finish embedded with nature graphics, works of modern art, pictures from the Czech Republic, and delectable design and component details of various Skoda cars. The heritage walls with videos will showcase the lineage and pedigree of Skoda Auto. In addition, these new modern spaces will also host a Video Wall, a giant screen that can set and alter the ambience in the showroom with rich content on the large screens. The Wall will also display specific models and ŠKODA initiatives including service and maintenance campaigns.

For enhancing customer experience the iConsultant App, will let them view various Skoda cars in different colours through various videos and feature modules. The app will act as a ready reckoner for sales personnel to provide a rich and immersive demonstration on the features and capabilities of various Skoda with high-definition content integrated with Customer Relationship Management.

Each showroom will have two ‘highlight cars’, while some have them placed on a wooden floor lending luxury, warmth and class to the car. Others have them placed on a road graphic, lending visitors and customers a sensation of motion and perspective of the car on a road. The elements vary depending on the layout and aesthetics of each showroom.