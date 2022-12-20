Skoda India expands reach with 225 touchpoints across country

Skoda Auto India has seen the revival of the brand in the country on the back of its India 2.0 project, which has seen the introduction of the Kushaq and Slavia models, two of the company’s highest-selling products. Further, the company has also expanded its network as its customer touchpoints number across the country now stands at 225.

These customer touchpoints include fully digitalised showrooms, dealerships, sales branches, service centres and compact workshops among others.

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, “Customer centricity and customer satisfaction is pivotal to Skoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 strategy. Key to achieving this is by expanding our network and being closer and more accessible to our customers,”



“Our customer touchpoints, which include sales and service outlets, compact workshops, showrooms are all avenues for us to offer a fabulous purchase, ownership and maintenance experience. With lower costs of ownership, industry-leading warranty and maintenance packages, this deeper penetration of our network is all part of our aim at providing our customers a rewarding experience when they own a Skoda.”

The company recorded 2022 as its biggest year in the country with annual sales crossing 50,000 cars and counting for the year. The company has already doubled its annual sales over 2021 and has India as its third largest market internationally.

On its journey of increasing customer touchpoints since the advent of INDIA 2.0, the carmaker stood at 120 such facilities in December 2020, 175 in December 2021, and is now at over 225, with a target to soon touch 250 touchpoints.