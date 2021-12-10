Skoda inaugurates new sales and service centres in five South Indian cities

Skoda has expanded its presence in South India, inaugurating new sales and service centres in five cities. Over the last year, Skoda has increased its customer touchpoints in the southern region by 84%, which has affected Skoda's growth positively.

Skoda has expanded its footprint in South India, having inaugurated new sales and service centres in five cities, namely, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, and Puducherry. Over the last year, Skoda has expanded its South Indian presence by 84%, currently operating 70 sales and service centres in South India alone. The expansion of the dealer network has positively affected Skoda’s sales, resulting in 90% growth.

Along with the dealer network expansion, Skoda has also doubled its south Indian presence from 19 cities in December 2019 to 38 in November 2021. The carmaker, apart from its presence in Metros, is serving Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha and Kannur, with further plans to enter Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary, and Anantpur in the coming months.

Skoda’s expansion also coincides with the recording of over 20,000 bookings for the new Skoda Kushaq. Commenting on the expansion in 2021, Zac Hollis, the Brand Director, of Skoda India said, “Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. While the industry faced headwinds in the recent past, this growth is testimony to our focused expansion plan. The inauguration of these new facilities is an important part to deliver on our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience.”

He further added, “It isn’t mere coincidence that just as our expansion strategy is spreading its wings, our newer products like the KUSHAQ, which has crossed 20,000 bookings, are finding new homes quicker.”

