Skoda could ride ahead in India over its home market

Skoda Auto could become the only second foreign automotive brand to sell more cars in India than the brand’s home market. If the European supply chain system and retail demand continue to remain under stress, India could march ahead of Skoda Auto’s home market, the Czech Republic in sales in 2023.Japanese small car major, Suzuki Motor Corporation sells more cars in India through Maruti Suzuki than it sells in its home market. India is already the biggest market for Skoda Auto globally outside Europe. It ranks third behind Germany and Czech Republic.

Responding to a query from FE, Petr Solc, brand director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Let’s see how the supply of semiconductors will be for the European territory. Czech is ahead of us (in sales). Lets see if our double-digit growth will make us No.2.”Skoda Auto more than doubled its sales to 53,721 in 2022, making it the best year for the brand. The company was able to achieve the feat through two new launches — Kushaq and Slavia. While the Czech Republic saw sales of 70,000 last year, Solc is targeting a double-digit growth for India this year. He, however, declined to share the precise volume guidance.

Also Read Skoda Auto Volkswagen India breaches 1 lakh sales mark in 2022



“If we (Skoda Auto India) continue growing, we may make it happen,” Solc added. Skoda is looking to introduce new products this year, including special editions of the Kushaq and Slavia, and an electric vehicle under the brand Enyaq, which will be at the premium end of the market.It is exploring methods of localisation for EV rather than going for a full import. Last year, Skoda Auto India expanded its sales network to 140 locations and doubled its service centres to 240 in two years.