Skoda Auto’s Marketing and Sales Heads quit

Skoda Auto India has seen some top-level changes in recent times, including Petr Solc taking over as the brand director from Zac Hollis in October. Following this, as per sources, Ajay Raghuvanshi, the head of sales and Tarun Jha, the head of marketing have quit.

Sources say that the same was communicated with Skoda dealers, and soon, Skoda’s top-level management will see a revamp. Raghuvanshi and Jha were both part of the team that launched two successful products for Skoda, the Kushaq and the Slavia sedan which helped Skoda double its sales in 2022 over 2021.

Tarun Jha has been part of Skoda since 2008 and has experience in the automotive industry of over 15 years, including his time at Skoda’s headquarters in Prague. Ajay Raghuvanshi, on the other hand, has a strong background in sales which saw him work with reputed automotive brands such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda, and Yamaha amongst others.

