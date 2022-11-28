scorecardresearch
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Aurangabad plant switches to 100 percent green energy 

Earlier in 2018, SAVWIPL’s Aurangabad Plant increased its capacity usage of ‘green’ energy and commissioned a 980 kWp rooftop solar power plant to meet 40 percent of its annual energy requirement.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad facility has transitioned to 100 percent ‘green’ energy, with this , Skoda Auto Volkswagen India  (SAVWIPL), has taken another significant step towards fulfilling the Group’s  goTOzero mission.The facility received its Green Energy Certificate from Maharashtra State Electricity  Distribution (MSEDCL). 

By replacing the external  energy supply with renewable energy from MSEDCL, SAVWIPL’s Aurangabad Plant has become the first  automotive facility in Aurangabad to be certified as a Green Energy Plant by MSEDCL.  

According to Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, this transition to ‘green’ energy, the Aurangabad plant will achieve an approximately 48 percent reduction in  CO2 every year. 

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen  India said, “Sustainability is a key pillar of the Group’s corporate strategy. It is also a  cornerstone of our manufacturing processes. In the Volkswagen Group, ‘goTOzero’ is not only a roadmap for  effective climate protection, it is also an integral strategic initiative towards sustainable mobility. 

Arora added “We take a  holistic approach to decarbonisation – from production through service life to recycling. We are enormously  proud of achieving 100 percent Green Energy Certification for our Aurangabad facility well in advance of the target  date.” 

As part of its ‘goTOzero’ mission, the VW Group aims to become a carbon-neutral company by 2050. The  Group is consistently focused on its carbon-neutrality goals across the entire global supply chain and product life cycle. 

