Skoda Auto Volkswagen India commences third shift at Pune facility

Backed by rising demand for its existing portfolio of products and its new launches in 2022, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has commenced the third shift at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Apart from serving the domestic market, the company was also gearing up production for the export markets.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Piyush Arora, managing director, SAVWIPL said they commenced the third shift at the Pune facility after an overwhelming response was received for cars launched under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project. “With the third shift, we have taken on additional manpower to help us cater to the increase in demand, that we foresee both on the domestic and export front,” he said.

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun had been well received and the company was also gearing up to accelerate deliveries of the Skoda Slavia, Arora said. Further, the Volkswagen Virtus is slated for launch in the second quarter of 2022. The company has also begun exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico and exports of the other India 2.0 cars would follow in the months ahead.

The Volkswagen Group implemented its India 2.0 project with an investment of one billion Euros in India from 2019 to 2022. It designed and produced four cars – Škoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Škoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

These cars are customized for India at the Group’s Pune facility in Chakan. The facility currently produces Polo and Vento. The Pune plant also houses the engine shop, including engine machinery and assembly which produces the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines designed especially for India. The Group also has a manufacturing facility in Shendra in Aurangabad.