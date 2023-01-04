Skoda Auto Volkswagen India breaches 1 lakh sales mark in 2022

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India sold a joint total of 1,01,270 vehicles in 2022, witnessing a 86 percent growth as compared to 2021. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 33,397 units. The group, which is a multi-brand conglomerate of Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini introduced over 20 model updates throughout the year.



Skoda Auto and Volkswagen, particularly, saw a robust growth in its sales volumes in 2022 as the former recorded its highest-ever sales volume with a YoY growth of 125 percent. Volkswagen India, on the other hand, saw a massive 58 percent uptick, recording its best sales volumes in the last five years.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimize the impact of these. Our Made-in-India models are rapidly gaining popularity and universal recognition, for their world-class quality, robustness and stylish designs, and have opened new customer segments and markets for us,”



“India is one of the key markets for the Group and will continue to contribute strongly to our global operations. We are committed to India and will intensify our customer focus with an exciting model portfolio across segments, focusing on safety and driving dynamics and consistent efforts towards optimizing total cost of ownership.”, he added.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Group Sales & Marketing, SAVWIPL said, “For VW and ŠKODA, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete INDIA 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth,”



“Audi showcased solid performance in volume. Our Sports and Supersports car brands – Porsche and Lamborghini are scaling new heights, with an exciting portfolio of unique vehicles, thrilling experiences and exhilarated customers all over India. Our luxury EVs, the Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan achieved remarkable resonance in the market.”, noted Christian.



The group’s luxury car trident – Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini also registered double-digit growth in 2022.