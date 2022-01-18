Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Appoints Piyush Arora as New MD

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Piyush Arora as its new Managing Director. Piyush previously worked with Mercedes-Benz in various positions, and most recently oversaw the operations business for Mercedes-Benz India as its Executive Director and Head of Operations.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Piyush Arora as its new Managing Director, effective 1 March 2022. In his new role, Piyush will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the recent INDIA 2.0 project of the brands Volkswagen and Skoda. SAVWIPL oversees the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. He succeeds Gurpratap Boparai as the Managing Director.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said, “I would like to thank Gurpratap Boparai for his outstanding performance as Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. I wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Piyush Arora. I am delighted that we have found a highly experienced professional to lead the India business. His task will be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India. I am convinced that he will succeed in this endeavour and wish him every success.”

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL, said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Piyush Arora into the India leadership team. 2021 has been a year of growth for SAVWIPL. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the global chip shortage, we recorded a 76% growth across our five brands. I am confident that Piyush Arora’s proven leadership will help us further build on this strong momentum and continue on a sustainable growth path in 2022 and the years ahead.”

Piyush Arora has over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has extensive knowledge of the Indian market. Piyush earned an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and later, an International Business Diploma from Symbiosis International. He went on to join Mercedes-Benz India, where he held several senior positions including the Supervisory Board positions at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia and Mercedes-Benz Vietnam while overseeing their operations. In his most recent role, Piyush oversaw the operations business for Mercedes-Benz India as its Executive Director and Head of Operations.