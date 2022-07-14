Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Nalin Jain as Executive Director – Finance and IT

Nalin Jain has been named as the Executive Director – Finance and IT of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL). He succeeds Martin Mahlke who is credited to have successfully steered the financial strategy for the Group’s crucial India 2.0 project over the last three years.

In his role as CFO, Jain will be responsible for steering the future growth of Volkswagen Group in the country within and beyond the India 2.0 program. SAVWIPL oversees the India operations of five brands which include Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Jain will be taking over as the Executive Director – Finance and IT of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India from August 8. This will be is his second stint at Volkswagen Group’s Indian operations. Earlier hHe had spent five years with the Group (from 2010 to 2015), starting as the Head of Financial Controlling and later as the CFO and Director of Finance.

After completing his Masters from Suny Buffalo, Jain began his career with Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra and later moved to Fiat. In 2010, after completing his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management he worked for Volkswagen Group in India, and Volvo Auto India and went ahead to become the MD and Member of Board at Volvo Cars Malaysia.

More recently, he served as the VP – Business Transformation & Analytics at Mahindra & Mahindra (Automotive Sector). Overall, Jain has a work experience of about 27 years and has extensive knowledge and understanding of the Indian automobile industry.