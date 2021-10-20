Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

By:Updated: Oct 20, 2021 8:02 PM

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has announced the appointment of Berndt A. Buchmann as its Group Director, After Sales & Vehicle Logistics. Buchmann will be reporting to Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director at SAVWIPL and in his new role, he will be responsible for supervising the aftersales plan of action for the Group. Buchmann has over twenty-five years of automotive experience in the areas of Aftersales, Service and Parts Operations, and Sales and Marketing. Prior to this, he held a position in Volkswagen Group Japan as Director Group Aftersales & Head of VW Aftersales. Buchmann has worked extensively with organizations like VW Group AG, VW Group Russia & CIS , Groupe PSA, and AUDI AG.

Justin Nolte, former Director for Group After Sales & Vehicle Logistics (VG) has successfully completed 4 years of his assignment at SAVWIPL and will take over a new assignment in Volkswagen AG, the company noted. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said that the brand is delighted to have Berndt on board and his valuable experience of over 25 years in After Sales Services and Parts Operations will surely add a lot of value to the customers and help the company deliver on its promise of providing the best ownership experience to them. Boparai further adds that his holistic sectoral understanding will be an exceptional value add to the business.

Commenting on his appointment, Berndt Buchmann said that the Volkswagen Group is taking big steps toward strengthening customer relationships and he looks forward to working closely with the leadership team to provide a seamless, transparent, and tailor-made customer experience to the valuable customers, which will help the brand realize its goals for the Indian and overseas markets.

