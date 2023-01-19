Skoda Auto India rewards service challenge 2022 winners

Skoda Auto India continues with its tradition of the ‘Skoda service challenge’. Like in 2022, Pune played host yet again in 2023 to a glittering ceremony that acknowledged, rewarded, and encouraged Skoda personnel and its partners to place the customer first.

The ‘Skoda service challenge’ was instituted in 2011. It is a national level competition that evaluates parts managers, diagnostic and master technicians and service technicians among others.

The goal of the challenge is to encourage, motivate and inculcate a sense of pride and belonging among personnel who work in the service area of Skoda Auto’s partners and dealers.

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Our customers are at the centre of everything we do. One of the many ways we ensure customer delight is by having people and partners who ensure a Skoda customer is always satisfied and has a hassle-free ownership experience.”

Solc added, “To acknowledge, value and reward the men and women who represent our brand to our customers. It is their work and efficiency that keeps our customers satisfied.”

The company said, from the 752 initial participants in 2021, the year 2022 saw 1,161 initial participants from dealerships across India in online rounds held in August 2022, followed by face-to-face regional rounds in September 2022.

Top 10 individuals from the five categories competed in the finals held in Skoda Auto-VW India’s Training Academy in Pune on January 18, 2023. The competition consisted of several rounds of tests assessing participants on theory, practical and soft skills.

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India handed over the trophy and a token of appreciation to the winners.