Skoda announces 3% price hike across range, effective January 2022

Skoda has announced a price hike across its range of vehicles, effective January 2022. Skoda will hike prices by 3% and is also gearing up to launch its latest offering for India, the Slavia.

Year-end brings news on discounts on new cars or plans about price hikes for the next calendar year. This is about the latter. Skoda has announced a price hike, effective January 2022. The carmaker will hike prices by up to 3% across its range, which currently consists of the Kushaq SUV, Octavia, Superb, and the soon to be discontinued Rapid. Skoda says that the price hike is due to the rise in input costs.

It is common for carmakers to announce a price hike at the end of the year, and Skoda will reveal the exact details of the models and variants affected by the price hike next month. Skoda already revised the prices for the Kushaq, Octavia, and the Superb this year, but will go on with the 3% hike for 2022.

Skoda is also gearing up to launch its newest mid-size sedan offering for India, the Slavia, that will replace the ageing Skoda Rapid. The new Slavia will be bigger and more spacious compared to the Rapid, while also offering more powerful engines. Skoda did unveil the Slavia earlier this year, however, the carmaker will officially announce prices around March 2022. The carmaker is also readying the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift next year, which will see minor changes and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine.