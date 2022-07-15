SKF India expands its Youth Empowerment Program across three states

In alignment with the various happenings by industry giants, SKF India announced the expansion of its Youth Empowerment Program (YES).



The YES program, with the prime focus on skill development and employability of the Indian youth, is up and running across the districts of Gandhinagar in Ahmedabad, Sakrali in Kolkata, and Pali in Jodhpur.



Reaching the underprivileged youth, the curriculum is curated keeping in mind the aim – to equip the recipients with industry-relevant skills so that they are able to fetch a job for themselves or can turn into micro-entrepreneurs.



The centres aim to train and skill 10,000 beneficiaries to become automotive industry competent by FY2025.



In terms of expansion, SKF will be working as a co-partner with the Ambuja Cement Foundation in order to set up the YES centres across the country. The centres will be designed all-equipped with built-in classrooms and dedicated training labs to support practical as well as theoretical knowledge to the youngsters. Along with an ASDC certification, the course will include a mix of vocational as well as behavioural training which includes skills in automobile technology, personality development, management skills, entrepreneurship skills, and various other soft skills.



However, the course is purposely designed for the two- and four-wheeler technician training, service advisor, sales executive, customer care executive, and EV course training.



Ravi Nayse, Head of Skilling, Ambuja Cement Foundation said, “With SKF’s knowledge of the automobile industry and our experience in skill training we shall create skilled professionals for the sector and also enable them to secure a better standard of living.”



Launched back in 2015, the YES program is tailor-made to train the youth with the know-how of modern automobile maintenance and servicing skills. The program has so far helped over 4000 students and has been able to provide pavements in various automobile OEMs, dealer service networks, etc with a 70 per cent success rate.