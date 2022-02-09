Simple One Electric Scooter Gets Motor Upgrade

Simple Energy unveiled an upgraded motor for its Simple One electric scooter, which allows the scooter to attain an improved efficiency of 96%. The new motor will be delivered starting June this year.

Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler maker unveiled an upgraded motor for its Simple One electric scooter, which will be delivered to its customers in June. The company says that the upgraded motor boosts the performance of the scooter, by offering better efficiency and thermal management.

The new motor is an upgrade to the already existing unit on the scooter that develops 72 Nm of torque. The scooter is powered by a portable 4.8 kWh battery pack that weighs 7 kg while promising a range of 203 km in Eco mode. The company claims that the battery pack takes 2.75 hours to charge from 0 to 80% with a home charger.

As per Simple Energy, a higher level of vertical integration allows the scooter to attain an improved efficiency of 96%, eliminating range anxiety amongst customers. The new motor is developed in-house, from the ground up, and is patented.

To date, Simple Evergy has received 30,000 pre-bookings for the Simple One electric scooter since its launch last year, in August. The scooter was launched for a price of INR 1.09 lakh and competes directly with the Ather, Ola, and other electric scooters in the segment.