Simple One electric scooter gets additional battery pack: Claims 300+ km range

Simple Energy has launched an additional battery pack option for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One. The company claims that it will offer 300+ km of range on a single charge.

Simple Energy introduced the Simple One electric scooter in India in August last year. This Bengaluru-based EV start-up has now launched an additional battery pack option for its flagship electric scooter. The company claims that it will offer a riding range of 300+ km on a single charge. The price of the Simple One electric scooter with the additional battery pack has been set at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

While the regular Simple One electric scooter has a total battery capacity of 4.8kWh, thanks to the additional battery pack, the updated model has a total battery capacity of 6.4kWh. The company claims that this additional battery pack will enable the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark, a big step up from the 235+ km range of the e-scooter’s standard configuration, which was already claimed to be best in class. The new removable battery can be stored in the boot of the scooter.

The Simple One electric scooter, along with the additional battery pack, is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex showroom. The standard variant without the extra battery pack will continue to be available at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open while deliveries will commence in June. According to Simple Energy, the customers will be able to opt for the additional battery pack option during the final payment process.

Commenting on the new battery pack, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters.”