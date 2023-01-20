scorecardresearch
Simple Energy to kick start Simple One production at Simple Vision 1.0 plant in Tamil Nadu

Simple Vision 1.0 plant is spread across 2,00,000 sqft and equipped with General Assembly Line, a patented in-house motor manufacturing line and a battery manufacturing line.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
The Simple Energy plant will also have an in-house testing facility.

Simple Energy’s recently inaugurated plant Simple Vision 1.0 in Tamil Nadu will commence production of Simple ONE.

Located at Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu; the manufacturing unit is spread across 2,00,000 square feet. The company claims that the facility is equipped with tGeneral Assembly Line, India’s first patented in-house motor manufacturing line, a battery manufacturing line along with other facilities like cell storage, CAL (Customer Acceptance Line).

Image Courtesy: Simple Energy

Simple Energy additionally emphasised that the factory to be one of the safest manufacturing plants in the country with testing facility for its in-house vehicle testing. 

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “The inauguration of Simple’s first manufacturing unit in Shoolagiri, TN is a stepping stone for the future expansion plans and setting up a well-equipped plant that will commence the production of Simple One electric scooter.”

Simple Vision 1.0 is built with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore. It has the capability to manufacture up to 1million unit of vehicles annually, as per the company statement. The plant also aims to provide employment to 700+ people locally, and looks forward to have a gender-inclusive workforce. 

With more products in the pipeline and its focus on R&D, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 05:13:28 pm