Simple Energy manufacturing facility to commence operations from January 2023

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Simple Energy has announced that its first manufacturing facility, named ‘Simple Vision 1.0’, will be operational from January 19th, 2023.



The company, in a statement said, that it will commence the production ahead of the commercial launch and deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter.



The manufacturing facility, which is spread across 2,00,000 sq ft and is built with an initial investment of over Rs 100 crore, has the annual capacity to manufacture up to 1 million units. The factory will provide job opportunities to 700+ workers in and around Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The company has designed a motor line to manufacture its own proprietary motor.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are officially moving from planning to execution, prototype to production, and dreams to reality. The efforts are now taking shape into a larger vision, Simple Vision 1.0. With better engineering on Simple One and rigorous R&D, we expect to bring in best quality electric vehicles that will make the switch to green mobility faster and smoother. We look forward to embarking on the journey of production this January 2023.”

With more products in the pipeline and its core focus on R&D, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility, the statement added.