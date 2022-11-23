Siemens reports Rs 392 crore profit in Q4 FY2022

German technology company Siemens Ltd has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022 ended September 30, 2022.

The company saw revenue of Rs 4,237 crore, an 11% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year. New orders from continuing operations stood at Rs 4,009 crore, registering a 25% increase over the same period last year.

Siemens states its order backlog from continuing operations is Rs 17,183 crore. The profit after tax came at Rs 392 crore, which was a growth of 23% over the same period last year.

For the Financial Year 2022, Siemens Limited reported an increase of 43% in new orders, 18% in revenue and 20% in profit after tax from continuing operations over the previous financial year.

Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO, Siemens said, “The company’s strong performance showed the resilience of all our businesses which performed remarkably well. We continue to see an increased pace of tendering for Capex by both public and private sectors with increasing interest in digital and sustainability solutions.”