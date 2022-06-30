Siemens, NVIDIA expand partnership to enable industrial metaverse

Industrial manufacturing gaint, Siemens, and tech company NVIDIA announced an expansion of their partnership to enable the industrial metaverse and increase the use of AI-driven digital twin technology that will help bring industrial automation to a new level.

The companies plan to connect Siemens Xcelerator, the open digital business platform, and NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for 3D design and collaboration. This will enable an industrial metaverse with physics-based digital models from Siemens and real-time AI from NVIDIA in which companies make decisions faster and with increased confidence.

The addition of Omniverse to the open Siemens Xcelerator partner ecosystem will accelerate the use of photorealistic digital twins that can deliver productivity and process improvements across the production and product lifecycles.

NVIDIA Omniverse and AI are ideal computation engines to represent the comprehensive digital twin from Siemens Xcelerator.

Roland Busch, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG said, “Through this partnership, we will make the industrial metaverse a reality for companies of all sizes.”