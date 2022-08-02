Siemens introduces Xcelerator platform, partners NVIDIA to boost AI use

Siemens has launched an open digital business platform, named Siemens Xcelerator, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation. The first major partnership agreement under the Siemens Xcelerator umbrella is with NVIDIA. The two companies announced an expansion of their partnership to enable the industrial metaverse and increase use of AI-driven digital twin technology that will help bring industrial automation to a new level.

The companies plan to connect Siemens Xcelerator and NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for 3D-design and collaboration. This will enable an industrial metaverse with physics-based digital models from Siemens and AI-enabled, physically accurate, real-time simulation from NVIDIA.

Xcelerator includes a curated portfolio of internet of things (IoT) enabled hardware, software and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties that includes a growing ecosystem of partners and an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners and developers.

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens, said: “By combining the real and the digital worlds across operational and information technology, we empower customers and partners to boost productivity, competitiveness and scale up innovations.”

According to the company “The open digital business platform creates value for participants by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties – customers, partners, developers etc”.

With the launch of Siemens Xcelerator, step-by-step, Siemens will transform its entire portfolio of hardware and software to become modular, cloud-connected and built on standard application programming interfaces (APIs).

Siemens also announced the first new SaaS offering as part of Siemens Xcelerator. Building X is a new smart building suite to create a single source of truth (SSOT) that takes complexity out of digitalization and supports customers to achieve their net zero goals.

It is an end-to-end data and analytics suite breaking down data silos across domains such as energy management, security and building maintenance. Building X is a modular, fully cloud-based open software suite, with AI enabled applications, strong connectivity and built-in cybersecurity.