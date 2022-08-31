Sibros, Google Cloud to introduce intelligent solutions for connected vehicle management

Connected vehicle platform company Sibros has partnered Google Cloud to bring flexible and intelligent connected vehicle-to-cloud solutions to automakers worldwide.

The companies say as automakers navigate the complexities of vehicle software lifecycle management, they increasingly need deep data insights to understand product usage and deliver remote software updates that improve product safety, performance and functionality. To address and meet the needs Sibros says it is launching Deep Connected Platform for full vehicle over-the-air software and data management that meets rigorous industry safety, security and data privacy requirements.

The automotive software and data management platform features an integrated suite of embedded software, telematics, network stacks and SaaS applications, which includes Deep Connected Platform. It will take advantage of Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure with data analytics, visualisation, AI, machine learning and application programming interface (API) management tools.

Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder, Sibros said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer our customers the ability to deploy one of the world’s most advanced connected vehicle solutions with the proven trust of Google’s cloud services. This partnership is a big leap forward in our mission to deliver safe and secure connected automotive technologies that improve how our world moves.”

Through the partnership, Sibros’ connected vehicle solution will be available on Google Cloud with a variety of Google apps, cloud and automotive services to help automakers provide rich connected mobility experience with:

Remote vehicle services and mobile apps

Real-time fleet data and edge analytics

Remote diagnostics and preventative maintenance

Full vehicle over-the-air software updates

Sibros says its hardware agnostic solution connects a wide range of mobility products – from cars, trucks, buses, scooters to e-bikes and tractors – to Google Cloud, giving automakers a single source of visibility and governance over all software and data across globally connected fleets. It can be deployed on a variety of in-vehicle operating systems, including Android Automotive.

The partners say that the combined solution also sets a new bar as one of the first over-the-air software management systems to carry the ISO 26262 certification with an ASIL-D rating for automotive OTA software updates. The ASIL-D rating meets the highest level of automotive functional safety requirements following documented best practices, processes, and procedures, which also applies to the UNECE WP.29 regulatory framework, to help automakers meet cybersecurity regulations throughout the entire vehicle software development lifecycle.

Matthias Breunig, Director Global Automotive Solutions, Google Cloud said, “Google Cloud is committed to helping automakers reimagine the connected vehicle experience. Sibros has built a distinctive platform to manage fleets of globally connected vehicles based on modern connected vehicle architectures, embedded software, and Google Cloud technologies that help our customers succeed by bringing together an entire ecosystem of solutions.”