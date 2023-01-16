SIAM organises Surakshit Safar initiative at Auto Expo 2023 

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) organised the Surakshit Safar Pavilion on the side-lines of national road safety week (January 11 – 17) in association with the market leader in mobility solutions during the Auto Expo 2023.

The Surakshit Safar pavilion was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India. It was also attended by many OEM leaders like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Honda Cars, Skoda Auto Volkswagen and Tata Motors who participated at the Auto Expo.

The pavilion has received a plethora of visitors from various facets of society and industry namely students, vehicle users, specially-abled road users, automotive manufacturers, component manufacturers, emergency care givers, state institution employees and enforcers.

The pavilion has been offering multiple avenues of attraction and knowledge transfer for the aforementioned public.

Apart from panels displaying various facets of road safety like importance of helmets, importance of wearing seat belts, and Good Samaritan law – First Responder is also on display.

The pavilion has also concentrated on Asli Naqli (Be Genuine Buy Genuine), bringing to light the spurious parts business that is a massive illegal industry amounting to Rs 25,000 crores.

Vinod Agarwal, President SIAM mentioned “SIAM and the Indian auto industry has been committed to improving the road safety scenario in the country. A lot of work has been done on vehicular engineering, and now Indian vehicles are matching global standards.”

Karn Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Technologies, said, “Our commitment to on-road compliance paves the path to seamless implementation of other road safety services like Automated Testing Stations (ATS) for vehicle fitness certification and Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT) for sensor and video analytics-based driving test.”

PK Banerjee, Executive Director SIAM added “This journey of Surakshit Safar aligns with the government vision of establishing a safe and secure road safety ecosystem for all the stakeholders. SIAM has been at the forefront of different initiatives to help improve the road safety scenario in the country.”

Kartick Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Technologies said, “Rosmerta’s role in simplifying compliance requirements contributing to road safety goes at length with standardised High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and smart card based VRC and DL, closely coupling the identities of vehicles and drivers for compliance and easier enforcement and seamless implementation of other innovative solutions like FastTags, Automatic challan and tolls.”