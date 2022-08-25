SIAM, IMT Ghaziabad host virtual workshop on digital transformation

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad held a virtual workshop on the topic of ‘Industry 4.0: Driving Towards Digital Transformation across Organisations.’

The program saw participation from several automotive industry experts, government officials, academia, and other stakeholder associations.

Industry 4.0 refers to the fourth industrial revolution, which is based upon the cyber-physical transformation of manufacturing. It has been defined as a name for the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, cognitive computing, and the creation of the smart factory. Further, SAMARTH Udyog Bharat 4.0 is an Industry 4.0 initiative of the Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises, government of India under its scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector.

Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM gave the welcome address and said, “Industry 4.0 is fuelling the emergence of smart factories globally. Connected and intelligent digital technologies are transforming manufacturing shop floors into sustainable smart factories enhancing productivity, profitability, compliance, and customer delight. Industry 4.0 has significant relevance in the entire automotive value chain. Smart factories will be the main driver of competition for 2025.”

Prof. Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, said, “Industry 4.0 has been part of conversations across various corridors, and every organisation is at various stages of its implementation. Industry 4.0 has huge transformational potential, but control over customers is a bit on the lower side. Digitalisation will help in mitigating the challenges. We need to be agile with the change that Industry 4.0 will bring to the table. With data becoming the future oil, cyber security is becoming increasingly important in ensuring the industry’s smooth progression. ”

Satyakam Arya, Chairman, SIAM Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and EODB Group & CEO & MD, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We are living in an era where customers’ choices are changing rapidly and along with that, demand and supply chain complexities are also rising. Therefore, the adoption of technology in every aspect of the value chain will build resilience and agility to survive this kind of world. Seamless integration of systems across the value chain and creating frameworks for sustainable business is the need of the hour. Industry 4.0 will enable businesses to lead the change rather than just responding to it. As an industry, we need to focus on reskilling or up-skilling of our people to prepare for the impact of increased artificial intelligence on job security.”

Mahesh Kaikini, Co-Chairman, SIAM Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and EODB Group & Chief of Quality, Hero MotoCorp gave a Presentation on Strategic Deployment in Hoshin 4.0. He said, “Perspective change should happen across organisations, in tandem with the changing industry dynamics and everyone should be more than willing to accept and apply those changes. It’s very important to look at ways to strengthen control from within our organisations. We need to have a clear understanding of the objective, goal, and clarity on the way we intend to move forward.”

The virtual Workshop had a session on ‘Digital Transformation through Industry 4.0 Technologies- A Way Forward’ moderated by Dr. Sanjiv Narula, Dy. General Manager Quality Excellence, Hero Motocorp, Gurugram, India on behalf of SIAM.

The event saw an overwhelming participation. SIAM says over the years it has been engaging with governments, corporates, and various stakeholders in an effort to address newer technologies, aligning with its objective of Building the Nation Responsibly.