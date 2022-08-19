SIAM hosts 8th edition of Automotive Logistics Conclave focussing on sustainable mobility

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), organised the 8th SIAM Automotive Logistics Conclave. The theme of the conclave was,‘Automotive Logistics: Transitioning towards a Sustainable Future’ and focussed on exploring new frontiers for transportation and on improving logistic operations in the automotive sector.

The conference saw active participation and the list of guests included senior Government officials, Logistics Heads of Automobile companies and experts from the automobile supply-chain.

The conclave was divided into five sessions — “Leveraging Technology for Enhancing Road Transport Efficiency”, “Railways – The Road Ahead”, “Waterways – The New Frontier”, “Role of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks in Automobile Transportation”, and “Special Plenary Session: Path Ahead”.

Speaking on the key focus in session 1, Rakesh K Sen, Co-Chairman SIAM Logistics Group & Vice President – Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The two factors that matter the most are Operations need to ensure reduced logistics cost, time and innovation is imperative in the ecosystem. Moving forward, sustainability is the need of the hour, and everyone needs to adopt sustainable ways.”

RS Kapoor, Senior Adviser, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The automotive industry is evolving and is actively taking steps towards accomplishing sustainability. Sustainable operations, collaborations and emerging technology can further revamp the sector.”

The theme of Session 2 centred around “Railways – The Road Ahead” and the panel discussed Railways, as one of the future solutions for logistics across India. Mudit Chandra, Executive Director (Freight Marketing), Railway Board, said, “The average speed of Railways has now improved. During the lockdown, Indian Railways had also focused on capacity enhancement.

Session 3 focussed on “Waterways – The New Frontier” discussing Gati Shakti as an important step towards developing the inland waterways across the country. While session 4 was themed on “Role of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks in Automobile Transportation” discussing the way India is moving forward in developing the infrastructure and creating newer MMLPs across the states for increasing the efficiency of the supply chain aiding the manufacturing sector.

Sanjeev Patil, Vice-President (Logistics), National Highway Logistics Management said, “We are working with our partners to develop 35 future ready multimodal logistic parks across India, which can be increased to 70 as per the industry’s demand.”

The conclave ended on a high note with the exchange of best practices, thoughts, and solutions, for the advancement of the automotive supply-chain.