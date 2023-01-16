SIAM hosts 17th Styling & Design Conclave and 15th Automotive Design Challenge 

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex automotive industry body, organised the 17 SIAM Styling and Design Conclave and the 15th Automotive Design Challenge (ADC) .

The theme of the Conclave was ‘Designing Aspirations for A Sustainable Tomorrow’ and many renowned automotive designers who showcased enthusiasm in decoding the future trends of automobile styling in India attended the event.

The Automotive Design Challenge (ADC) 2022, an annual design competition organised by SIAM, depicting new ideas on the future of automotive design. SIAM initiated the ADC to provide a platform to the aspiring automobile designers to showcase their talent and capitalize on the opportunities provided for the future.

The top ten students were selected to present their ideas, and further top-three winners of the ADC 2022 were awarded during the conclave. The conclave witnessed budding automotive designers giving us a glimpse on the future of automobile styling in India.

Sathiyaseelan G, Co-Chairman of SIAM Styling & Design Group and Vice President – Ashok Leyland, said “Today’s session is going to be about sustainable tomorrow. But, the most important question is, “How are we going to build a culturally inventive future?” I believe that cross-functional collaboration and interaction between academic institutions are critical.”

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said “Hyundai has six design centres around the world where our designers collaborate to create innovative designs for each market. Our priority has always been to design products for the Indian market.”

Arun Jaura, Chief Technical Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “Styling and Design are more than just creating beautiful cars, bikes, and trucks. Everything you do has an impact on the product’s cost and sustainability.”

S Sivakumar, Head of Design, Royal Enfield, said, “I welcome you all at the 17th styling & design conclave SIAM, I like how a seed contains a tree in it. This image becomes physical by adding time and effort to it.”

Carlo Bonzanigo, Founder and Managing Partner, ANYMA Design, added, “Sustainable design is a vast and complex subject. We, as designers, have the duty to intelligently devise and conceive products that contribute to the elimination of negative environmental effects.”

Mohd Ahmad, Vice President, VECV, highlighted, “When we talk about sustainability, especially in the context of automobile design, the first thing that comes to mind is electrification of vehicles. Apart from that, fuel cell and hydrogen vehicles will change the industry’s entire paradigm in the near future.”

Ajay Jain, Global Head – Design Strategy, Tata Motors, said, “I’m here representing Tata Motors and we talk a lot about sustainability and design talking on sustainability . We currently have ten electric vehicles, six natural gas vehicles, and three hydrogen-powered vehicles.”

Saurabh Singh, Head – Design, Maruti Suzuki, added “I appreciate the panel taking the time to discuss. They have given us valuable insight and advice.”

The conclave culminated with the announcement of the top three winners from shortlisted students of ADC 2022. The top-three winners of the ADC 2022 were, Saikhom Krishnakanta (First), Ushneesh Saha (First Runner-Up), Yash Upadhyay (Second Runner-Up).

The audience comprised of designing practitioners from Auto OEMs, Component Suppliers, Design Students, management executives from the automotive fraternity and other stakeholders.