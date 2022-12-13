SIAM data indicates November vehicle sales soft on higher interest rates, lower exports

The domestic vehicle sales in November maintained a steady pace. SIAM data indicates that total sales came in at 1,558,145 units, up 19.88 percent from 1,299,716 vehicles sold last November. However, the November tally is 18.9 percent lower than the 1,923,032 vehicles sold in October. The October sales were no doubt boosted by the festive buying seen between Navratri and Diwali.

Specifically if we see in the passenger vehicle segment, the momentum is the strongest, as per SIAM numbers. Total sales are up 28 percent at 276,231 units Vs 215,626 units sold last November. This again, when compared to October sales, shows a marginal decline from the 291,113 units sold in the festive month. The UVs continue to maintain pole position within the segment led by M&M XUV 700, Scorpio and the Tata Nexon, Punch.

Total two-wheeler sales in November also saw a double-digit growth of 14% at 1,236,190 units Vs 10,61,493 units last November. That said there is a significant 20 percent plus drop from the 1,577,694 units sold in October. This sector has been particular been affected by the slowing exports in key African and LatAm markets.

Data Courtesy: SIAM

The sequential drop is ascribed to the seasonal factor by the industry. Commenting on November sales, Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “We note a sequential decline over October 2022 attributable to seasonality and softness in key export markets.”

Overall November exports have dropped 19 percent to 3,72,017 vehicles from 4,43,649 vehicles. The most notable decline is in the two-wheeler space, down 27 percent to 30,889 units from 42,431 two-wheelers.

The upward trending interest rate is also seen as a primary factor impeding sentiment, especially at the entry level. Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Higher interest rates and increase in long-term insurance premium, continues to be a concern for the consumers.”